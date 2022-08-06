On Thursday night, four Algerian men were ordered to prison by a court in Palma. They were among six people arrested by the National Police and were found to have been the skippers of migrant boats that were rescued earlier this week by the Guardia Civil and the Maritime Safety Agency. They are charged with facilitating illegal immigration and with violation of the rights of foreign citizens.

Five boats were intercepted, their occupants having paid between 750 and 3,000 euros, depending on the type of boat, none of which are suitable for journeys that can take up to 48 hours.