This waste, by the fire station, has now been collected. | Andrew Ede
The rubbish strike in Alcudia was called off on July 15, but there are still some recycling containers that haven't been emptied since before the strike started.
This waste, by the fire station, has now been collected. | Andrew Ede
The rubbish strike in Alcudia was called off on July 15, but there are still some recycling containers that haven't been emptied since before the strike started.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.