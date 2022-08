An Ibizan dress worn by Queen Letizia to the summer reception at the Marivent Palace in Palma on Thursday sold out within minutes. Before the reception, the dress by designer Charo Ruiz, had been reduced in price froim 439 euros to 351 euros. On Thursday night it was sought by all.

Fashion experts said that Queen Letizia looked stunning in the dress. Charo Ruiz admitted that the royal household had bought two of the dresses.

"It is a great honour that Her Majesty wore one of my dresses," Ruiz said.