Plannng to visit Palma today...well beware the Palma Met Office is forecasting top temperarures of 37 degrees Centigrade. Infact, the city will be one of the hottest places on the island.

The island is once again on weather alert with the high temperatures showing no sign of going away. Summer 2022 has already gone down in history as one of the hottest on record.

The forecast for the next couple of days is that the hot weather will continue.