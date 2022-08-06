Overturned truck in Llucmajor, Mallorca

Firefighters had to release the driver. | Bombers de Mallorca (Mallorca Fire Brigade)

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter Llucmajor 06/08/2022 17:55
A 25-year-old driver was seriously injured on Saturday morning when her truck overturned at the Son Noguera industrial estate exit in Llucmajor.

The accident occurred shortly after 9am. The driver was trapped and had to be released by firefighters. She was then taken to Son Espases Hospital.