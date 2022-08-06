Firefighters had to release the driver. | Bombers de Mallorca (Mallorca Fire Brigade)
A 25-year-old driver was seriously injured on Saturday morning when her truck overturned at the Son Noguera industrial estate exit in Llucmajor.
