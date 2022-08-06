The National Police in Palma report having arrested a 20-year-old German tourist for falsely claiming that his phone and money had been stolen.

He went to the police headquarters and stated that the robbery occurred around 7am on Friday last week. He was leaving a club and was confronted by someone who put a 20-centimetre knife to his chest and demanded that he hand over his phone, valued at 1000 euros, as well as cash.

The officer who dealt with the report was unconvinced. The tourist was asked to expand on what had happened and to give more information. He eventually admitted having lost the phone and money and to making a false report in order to collect the insurance. He was arrested on Monday.