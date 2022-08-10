The Spanish royal family is back together again in Mallorca after King Felipe attended the swearing in of Gustavo Petro as the new president of Colombia on Sunday.

This morning, the king, Queen Letizia and their daughters the Princess of Asturias, Leonor and the Infanta Sofía enjoyed a stroll and a bit of shopping in the centre of Palma.

Over the past ten days, the royals have been out and about visiting Valldemossa and enjoying one of Palma’s famous evening markets as well as a few local restaurants.