There is an application that allows you to know, in real time, what jellyfish have been sighted: what type they are, how many there are or the number of people affected by a sting in each area. It is called Medusapp and is one of the best allies of allergists who, in the middle of summer, ask not to underestimate these marine creatures. "Having a database gives us information on how reactions vary, what the different jellyfish produce, what treatments we can give...", explains María José Pascual, allergist at the Rotger Clinic in Palma and member of the Spanish Scientific Society.

Experts warn that the presence of jellyfish will increase due to the rise in sea temperature and the disappearance of their predators.

The most vulnerable groups to their stings are children, the elderly and pregnant women. But if there is something to fear, it is a possible toxic reaction to their venom. "They are not frequent. but it does happen to people, who have become allergic because of a previous sting," explains the expert. "The reaction can lead to a general rash, respiratory problems or even anaphylactic shock," she explains.

In any case, the application indicates how to act because of a jellyfish sting, something. Dr. Pascual advises to always wash with sea water without rubbing. If possible, apply a 50% solution of bicarbonate and seawater and then remove the tentacles, which sometimes are not visible, without scraping or squeezing. Then we can apply ice without direct contact because fresh water is not good," she explains.

For pain: "A lidocaine ointment or gel and antihistamine orally, because in cream it is not so effective, and if there is inflammation, corticoids". In case of infection, the same action is taken as with a burn and iodized alcohol should be applied to the wound. "If people have chills, dizziness, fever or swelling, they should go to emergencies and see an allergist."