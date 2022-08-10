Under this agreement, as an example, a taxi driver from Puerto Pollensa who takes people to Alcudia market can then pick up in Alcudia if there is a shortage of taxis and the Alcudia drivers request this backup.
Average waiting times will therefore be reduced, the president of the taxi drivers in Pollensa, Victor Llompart, saying that the increase in the demand for taxis is mainly because of increased car-hire prices rather than by the number of tourists - the number is much the same as it was before the pandemic. He explains that the biggest problems occur after 11pm - people have had dinner, but there aren't the buses.
Llompart adds that the taxi drivers have an app for information to be shared by offices in Alcudia, Muro and Pollensa.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.