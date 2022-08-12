The owner of a charter company in Puerto Pollensa has lost the use of a boat for some three weeks because of vandalism. It will cost around 15,000 euros to repair the boat; a kilo of sugar was poured into the tank.

This is not an isolated incident at the port. Over recent months, there has been the theft of fuel, boats have been damaged, flares have been let off, glue has been put in the locks of the ticket booths.

There have been regular complaints about the lack of security. CCTV cameras haven't been repaired. The charter company owner says "they steal from boats but we can't know who they are because the cameras don't work".

The regional government's Ports IB authority has responsibility for these facilities.