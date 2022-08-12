The owner of a charter company in Puerto Pollensa has lost the use of a boat for some three weeks because of vandalism. It will cost around 15,000 euros to repair the boat; a kilo of sugar was poured into the tank.
Boat vandalism in Puerto Pollensa
