While most European countries, in particular the most popular holiday destinations have eased or lifted their Covid requirements for British holiday makers, Spain, including the Balearics, has not.

Holiday makers from the UK, and other countries outside the EU or Schengen area, need to show proof of full vaccination, proof of recovery from Covid, a negative antigen test result (taken in the 24 hours before departure) or a negative PCR test (taken in the 72 hours before departure).

If you are flying to the Balearics, you will need to present valid proof of one of the following requirements:

You are fully vaccinated.

A negative Covid test, either a PCR taken within 72 hours prior to departure or an antigen test taken within 24 hours.

A medical certificate or recovery record to prove you have recovered from Covid within the last six months.

These requirements do not apply to children aged under 12.

Travellers from the UK who can prove one of these requirements do not need to fill in Spain’s Travel Health Control form.

However, on arrival, you may be subject to checks such as temperature checks, visual health assessments or testing.