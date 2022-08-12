Heatwave, record temperatures and now a shortage of ice. The problem has become some pronounced in Minorca that at least one hotel was forced to close for the day while bars and restaurants are suffering. Even supermarkets have been forced to ration sales.

The problem is that during the winter thousands of tons of ice are produced for the summer season. This year less was produced during the winter and demand has sky rocketed as a result of the heatwave. This state of affairs is causing all sorts of problems for the hotel industry.

Bars and restaurants in Minorca have been forced to look urgently around for supplies.