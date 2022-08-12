The 224-foot (68 meters) Soaring superyacht appeared off the coast of Portals today and caused quite a sensation.

It was built by the prestigious German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen just two years ago for the Russian millionaire Ivan Shabalov who is one of the numerous oil and gas industry moguls, as the founder of Pipe Innovation Technologies, which is one of the suppliers of the Russian giant Gazprom - but the superyacht is now apparently up for sale.

Soaring offers guest accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites comprising a master suite, four double cabins and one twin cabin. She is also capable of carrying up to 17 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht charter experience.

And, Soaring is packed with an fantastic array of social and dining areas, both inside and out, making her the ideal yacht for relaxing and entertaining whilst on charter. Her features include a spa, elevator, underwater lights, beach club and gym.

Soaring’s cost is estimated at over $100 million, and considering it was built in 2020, it’s probably one of the most expensive superyachts currently available for sale.

Ivan Shabalov has a net worth of $500 million. The Russian businessman is the founder of Pipe Innovation Technologies.

The company is a producer of pipes, especially gas pipes. They produce large pipes for Gazprom, which are used in the South Stream gas line and pipeline to China.

He was also involved in Moscow’s Nord Stream-2 pipeline.

Although Shabalov’s firm does not supply pipes for Nord Stream-2, one of his companies plans to provide cement coating for some of the pipes which are being used in the project and Gazprom is its customer.

Shabalov, who founded his firm in 2006 and also heads the Russian pipemakers association.