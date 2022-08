The Sheikha of Qatar, Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani, made a shopping trip to Palma on Friday. The wife of the Emir of Qatar headed for stores on the Born and along Avda. Jaume III, accompanied by some of her children and a large entourage.

They are staying at the Jumeirah Hotel in Puerto Soller, where an entire floor has been reserved. Other excursions have included the Sunset Market in Puerto Portals and ones on the Emir's yacht Al Lusail, which is estimated to have cost 300 million US dollars.