Lenz says that the island's interior, the Tramuntana Mountains and Son Vida in Palma are the preferred locations. "They are very much in love with the authentic lifestyle of Mallorca." As to prices, he adds that not all American buyers are looking for something over a million euros.
As to the luxury property market in general, Lenz explains that requests for information have picked up after a dip in June. The rate of growth continues to be "very strong", very similar to that of 2019. The reason for a disproportionate increase in sales in 2021 was that "madness broke out" after the lockdowns in 2020. Sales almost doubled compared with 2019.
That's great. However, I'm reluctant to attribute it to a flight. I'm more inclined to give credit to the Balearic investment in promoting Mallorca to North Americans (which interestingly began right around the end of 2016), the movies shot here, and American celebrities that increasingly seem to own properties here and post their experiences on social media, reinforcing the promotional messaging. Millions of americans are aware of that, and Mallorca has become increasingly "hip". Ten years ago, Americans had never heard of it. Now it's becoming a household name. In contrast, Hundreds of Americans are aware of the new york flight which started this year, and it has little to do with buying property.