According to Hans Lenz, president of the ABINI real estate association, the United Airlines service from New York-Newark to Palma has led to increased American interest in buying properties in Mallorca. He says that the island's real estate has always been attractive to Americans, but that it has now become more so.

Lenz says that the island's interior, the Tramuntana Mountains and Son Vida in Palma are the preferred locations. "They are very much in love with the authentic lifestyle of Mallorca." As to prices, he adds that not all American buyers are looking for something over a million euros.

As to the luxury property market in general, Lenz explains that requests for information have picked up after a dip in June. The rate of growth continues to be "very strong", very similar to that of 2019. The reason for a disproportionate increase in sales in 2021 was that "madness broke out" after the lockdowns in 2020. Sales almost doubled compared with 2019.