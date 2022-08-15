The National Police have arrested a 24-year-old German for pretending to be a guest in a hotel in the Playa de Palma.

The events occurred last Sunday when two young German tourists went for breakfast at a hotel and left without paying.

That evening they returned to the same hotel complex for dinner. Once dinner was over and the hotel staff realised that they were not hotel guests, they brought them the bill to pay for dinner and breakfast in the morning.

One of the young men, on being caught, ran away while the second one informed them that he would take care of the bill.

The young German told them that he had no money or cards and that he was leaving his mobile phone as a deposit so that he could come back the next day and pay for what had been consumed. The hotel manager initially accepted the proposal.

The next day he went to the place without any money and was said to have very aggressive towards hotel staff and asked the employees to return his mobile phone.

When they saw how aggressive he was, they gave him back his phone, but they also called a National Police patrol.

Once on the scene, the officers verified the facts and proceeded to arrest the alleged perpetrator for a crime of fraud, they are now searching for his friend.

In the end, the young man spent a night, with full board, in police cells.