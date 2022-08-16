The Guardia Civil's Tráfico division has concluded its investigation into the fatal accident at the start of June when a pedestrian was hit by a Palma police car on the Passeig Sagrera.

The report, which has been sent to the court of instruction, states the officer who was driving the car was solely responsible. It refers to "excessive and inappropriate speed for the layout and conditions of the road".

The investigation has taken account of statements by several eyewitnesses. These contradicted the version of events given by the driver and his colleague - they blamed the loss of control of the patrol car on the wet surface. Having examined security cameras, investigators say that it cannot be taken for granted that the surface was flooded. The report stresses that "the driver of the vehicle must be in a position to control it at all times". "When approaching other road users, he must take the necessary safety precautions."

The court of instruction gave an order to the Guardia Civil to take charge of the investigation, its reasons having included contradictory statements.

Mario Decandia, a 36-year-old Italian who worked as a waiter at the nearby 49 Steps restaurant, was with two friends when he was hit by the police car, which was responding to an emergency call.