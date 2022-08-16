The National Police have arrested a 38-year-old German man for assault and battery after he assaulted a German couple in Playa de Palma for no apparent reason.

The incident occurred last Saturday at 03.00 hours, when a man and a woman were walking through the resort and were suddenly attacked by another tourist, who pushed the man hard, knocked him to the ground and then began to kick him in different parts of the body.

According to the National Police the woman tried to protect her partner but she received a blow to the face which broke her jaw.

Several passers-by then intervened to stop the tourist from hitting the couple.

The attacker managed to flee the scene while an ambulance arrived on the and transported the victims to a hospital.

Two mixed patrols of the National Police Response Task Force, which includes German and Dutch police officers, eventually located the alleged perpetrator in a hotel in the area and arrested him.