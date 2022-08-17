The tourist train hit a kerb and flipped over. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
A total of eleven people have been injured to varying degrees after a tourist train in Cala d’Or
tipped over in an accident today.
I hope every passenger affected recovers. In Cala Millor through to Sa Coma and S'Illot the Tourist train is very poor. There is no suspension and it is a very bumpy ride. Perhaps these Trains need a major safety inspection before they can all be allowed to carry passengers.