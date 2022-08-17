A total of eleven people have been injured to varying degrees after a tourist train in Cala d’Or

tipped over in an accident today.

According to sources close to the investigation the vehicle was travelling at speed and just as it reached a bend, one of the wheels hit the kerb and the resort train overturned.

Several foreign passengers were thrown from the vehicle sparking panic.

Felanitx Local Police and their colleagues from the Santanyí Local rushed to the scene. The Guardia Civil and numerous ambulances from SAMU-061 also arrived to attend to the injured.



The number of injured is eight adults and three children, one of them in a serious condition.

The injured were taken to the Llevant hospital and two to Quirón Palmaplanas.

The Local Police and the Guiardia Civil have mounted a joint investigation.