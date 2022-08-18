Although supermarkets in Mallorca say that they are having no problems with stocks of chicken or water, the president of the distributors association, Bartolomé Servera, points to there being supply issues. With chicken, especially fresh chicken, he says that it has been like this "all season", because it is a highly perishable product. Nevertheless, he adds that there is not a shortage as such. For there to be a shortage, as supermarkets have previously explained, shelves would have to be empty for several days, and this has not been happening.
