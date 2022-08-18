One of the reasons for having extended the traffic restrictions in Formentor this summer was to avoid sunset excursions. Last summer, the restrictions ended at 7pm, after which time there were these sunset trips.
I went up to watch the Sunset last Monday. Took the bus from the station in Port de Pollença up to the mirador, then walked up to the Albercutx Watchtower, had a walk back down to the mirador and got the bus back. It was so easy to do. The need to take a car up there for the vast majority, really isn't necessary. What I couldn't believe was how close to the watchtower people felt they needed to get in their cars.