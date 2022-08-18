One of the reasons for having extended the traffic restrictions in Formentor this summer was to avoid sunset excursions. Last summer, the restrictions ended at 7pm, after which time there were these sunset trips.

For this summer, the restrictions are from 10am until 10.30pm. In the Bulletin, we suggested that a consequence of the restrictions might be that there are sunrise excursions, and these have indeed been occurring. Tomeu Cifre, Pollensa's deputy mayor, points out that last Friday, as an example, some 400 people gathered at the Colomer mirador around half six in the morning.

Cifre says that he has informed the regional environment ministry, adding that "although the Formentor access restrictions are said to be an environmental protection measure, the ministry doesn't intervene at all".