Soller town hall has taken the decision to restrict vehicle access to the centre of Soller. Councillor Carlos Darder says that the restriction will apply until such a time as the "influx of cars is reduced" on the C. Isabel II, which is the Palma road.

Darder adds that this is a measure that was only going to be applied for the Sant Bartomeu fiestas, as is usually the case, but because of the sheer volume of traffic in recent days and the consequent problems this has caused, it will be extended until further notice.

Although cloudy days in summer do result in more traffic, the number of vehicles on Thursday was especially high. The town hall has taken note of residents' negative reactions to this traffic, and so access will be limited to residents and service/emergency vehicles.