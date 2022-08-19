The Balearic Ministry for Health reported 64 new cases of Covid today which take the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 297,891.

At the same time, two new deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths due to Covid to 1,519.

Mallorca has registered 49 positive cases, Minorca four, Ibiza three and Formentera none. Of the rest (eight) there is no island or municipality of residence.

The cumulative incidence rate for 14 days stands at 55.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity rate has fallen to 11.11 percent over the last week.

By islands, the one with the highest incidence rate is Ibiza, with 69.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Mallorca (55.6), Formentera (42.7) and Minorca (34.4).