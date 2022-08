Around quarter to six on Thursday morning, Alcudia police attended an accident on the Can Xanet bridge on the old road to Pollensa. A car was stuck in the middle of the road after hitting a wall. The driver tested positive.

The police had been informed that no other vehicle had been involved in the accident, which turned out to be the case. However, and somewhat to the surprise of officers, they discovered a second vehicle (with no one in it), which was in the torrent that passes under the bridge. There had been no notification of a separate accident.