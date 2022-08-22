More than 5,000 swimming pools have been built on Mallorca in the space of six years which works out at 17 pools per week. According to the environmental group, Terraferida, this state of affairs is an absolute nightmare and is calling for a freeze.

To these 5,000 pools the 44,000 which already exist must be added which means that Mallorca has one of the largest concentrations of swimming pools in the country.

Real estate agents say that having a swimming pool adds enormous value to your home and this is one of the reasons for the recent construction boom.

Of the 5,000 pools which have been built 1.765 are on rustic land and 3.506 are on urban land.