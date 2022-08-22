The Balearics are moving towards overpopulation.

Over the next 13 years, by 2035, the number of residents will be double the number who lived in the islands in 1985.

In that 50-year period, the Balearic population will have doubled from the 685,509 to the 1,390,670 inhabitants, according to estimates by the National Statistics Institute (INE) for 2035.

There will be twice the population, twice the number of cars, twice the education, health, water supply, energy consumption and waste production.

From 2022 to 2035, the population will continue to grow and the INE estimates that there are still 170,000 inhabitants to come.

The number of tourists is growing, but so is the number of residents, leading to over population.

The Balearic Islands is the autonomous community where the population will increase the most between now and 2035.