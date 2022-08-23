Changes to the menu because of cost pressures. | Patricia Lozano
The menú del día in Mallorca's restaurants is changing because of rising costs. Alfonso Robledo, the president of the CAEB restaurants association, says that alternatives are being offered, highlighting the case of "frito". Cooking fried foods is particularly costly in terms of electricity, while oil has become very expensive. Menu options are being limited in order not to have to store as many products and to be able to have fewer cold rooms on.
