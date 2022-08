On Sunday, the National Police arrested a Dutch rapper, who is accused of raping a Dutch woman at a hotel in Playa de Palma.

The woman and a friend went to a club in Playa de Palma where the rapper was performing; he is said to be well known in the Netherlands. After the concert ended, the two women met the rapper and took photos. He suggested to one of them that they should go to his hotel. She agreed.

The woman says that she had consensual relations with him, but that when she wanted him to stop, he refused. He then asked her if she had recorded him with her phone. She denied having used the phone. Nevertheless, he threw her bag out of the hotel room window.

Some time later, she went to the police. Around 7am on Sunday morning, officers from the National Police and from the Palma force went to the hotel and arrested him.