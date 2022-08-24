The two British men who allegedly brutally assaulted a taxi driver in Magalluf have been released on bail set at 7,000 euros.

The two detainees, aged 21 and 22, only answered questions from their defence lawyer, Toni Vidal when they appeared in a Palma court this morning.

The young men admitted that they jumped on the bonnet of the car because they were drunk and claimed that the taxi driver tried to assault them.

One of those arrested is a Royal Marine Commando and the other is a naval engineer.

The taxi driver was also examined by a forensic doctor this morning.

The Argentine victim, aged 57, has stitches in the back of his head and between his eyebrows and has bruises all over his body as a result of blows he received.

The events took place at around 2 a.m. last Tuesday in Avenida de Magaluf where, according to the Guardia Civil and the Calvia local police, three young British men who were on holiday in Mallorca climbed onto the bonnet of a parked taxi which sparked the confrontation.