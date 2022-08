Police sources suggest that the the 21-year-old British tourist, arrested for the brutal assault on a taxi driver in Magalluf, is a boxer and an expert in martial arts.

Identified as the principal aggressor, he was able to evade punches thrown at him by the taxi driver, a bodybuilder and former club doorman, and knock him down with ease. He then continued to hit the driver once he was on the ground. It took the intervention of other drivers to stop him.

The police have now arrested a second person, a 22-year-old Briton. Both have been charged with causing serious injury.

Calvia town hall reports that the taxi driver is in pain, but that he is back home after spending several hours at Son Espases Hospital.