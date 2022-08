A report on traffic fines in Spain in 2021 indicates that 166,170 were issued in the Balearics. These were up over 50% compared with 2020, when there were of course restrictions on mobility, but were down slightly by comparison with 2019 (170,060).

Half of the fines were for speeding as detected by fixed cameras (83,932). The second most fines - 18,632 - were for not having an up-to-date ITV (MOT). Three per cent (5,217 fines) were for using a phone while driving.

The fixed camera that recorded the most infractions was in Ibiza - 38,601 on the Sant Antoni motorway.