Three luxury homes in the Balearics are among the ten most expensive in Spain according to Idealista.

Topping the list are properties in Malaga, according to the real estate portal.

A newly built 1,294 square metres villa in Puerto Andratx is the most expensive in the Balearics. It is on the market for 24.9 million and boasts a swimming pool and a heliport, among other features.

It is the fourth most expensive property in Spain.

A villa in Valldemossa costing 23 million euros and covering 5,160 square metres is the seventh most expensive house in Spain.

It is a 17th century manor house with cultivated land.

Finally, a 1,262 m2 villa in Calvia can be yours for 21 million euros, it is the tenth most expensive house in Spain.

It is a designer villa on the seafront in Portals Vells.

According to the portal, “many users admit that they enter idealista looking for luxury properties, far beyond their budget, for the simple pleasure of seeing these spectacular homes.”