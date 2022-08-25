The Ferrari that F1 legend Michael Schumacher drove has been sold for over six million euros at auction as his family prepare to move to their luxury Mallorcan estate for winter.

Recently, the Schumacher family apparently sold his beloved private jet and a holiday home in Norway worth 30 million euros in a bid to cover Schumacher’s medical costs.

Recent reports claim that the German driver has had a team of 15 nurses and doctors offering around-the-clock care for him and that he receives medical treatment worth some 140,000 euros a week as he continues to recover from a skiing accident in Meribel, France, in 2013.

In 2018, Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, bought the 30 million euro mansion near Andratx from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, featuring swimming pools, a large garden, a helipad, a guest villa and fantastic sea views and they are now expected to be spending much more time in Mallorca where his son, F1 driver Mick, has recently been on holiday ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix after the summer break.