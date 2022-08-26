In this video resort report, find out what Puerto Pollensa is like this August. While the beaches in many of other popular Mallorca resorts are packed at this time of year, expect a slightly calmer experience in Puerto Pollensa. Join Alex as she talks to some holidaymakers in the area about their impressions of Mallorca's favourite northeast resort. | Youtube: Mallorca Under the Sun

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter 26/08/2022 11:40
0

Puerto Pollensa is the King of the Bulletin polls. Not only is it the most popular resort it also has one of the best beaches, according to two online Bulletin polls.

It has become the top holiday resort and destination for Bulletin readers.

This week the Bulletin´s Alex Smith visited the resort and you can see her video here.

Poll

Name your favourite holiday resort

349 votes

0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
See more polls