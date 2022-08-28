Magalluf unfortunately continues to attract attention because of violence. In recent weeks, a taxi driver has been beaten up and a British tourist was left unconscious after being struck with an iron bar.

On Wednesday morning, around 4.15, a doorman at the TigerTiger club was on his way home from work with his girlfriend when he was attacked by four Algerian men. The doorman had previously refused entrance to one of the four. The group waited for him and then attacked him with a knuckle-duster, a knife and pepper spray.

He was admitted to hospital. The Guardia Civil have so far made one arrest.