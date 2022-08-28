The Balearic Environment Commission is recommending that the government plans for decreased energy consumption, not just because of savings but also to contain the growth in consumption. The commission is questioning a view of unlimited development of consumption, even if this does entail using renewable energy sources.
Unlimited growth in Balearics energy consumption being questioned
