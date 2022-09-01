Bars and restaurants have faced staffing problems all season. | Daniel Espinosa
There have of course been issues with staffing in the hospitality sector all season, but bars and restaurants in Mallorca, especially those in the resorts, face a particular problem in September. The Pimem federation of small to medium-sized business associations explains that students have been hired to cover staffing requirements in July and August. Their new term starts shortly, and so they will no longer be available.
