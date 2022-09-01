There have of course been issues with staffing in the hospitality sector all season, but bars and restaurants in Mallorca, especially those in the resorts, face a particular problem in September. The Pimem federation of small to medium-sized business associations explains that students have been hired to cover staffing requirements in July and August. Their new term starts shortly, and so they will no longer be available.

The president of the CAEB restaurants association, Alfonso Robledo, suggests that this situation "will affect many restaurants in Mallorca and the rest of the islands". "They will have to rethink their opening. They may therefore choose to only open in the evenings."

Hotels have also been employing students. "They have made up for the shortage of labour this summer. Hiring of students has increased by between three and four per cent compared to years prior to the pandemic."

It is estimated that students have represented some seven per cent of hotel and restaurant workforces during the high season.