On Saturday, some thirty people gathered on the Passeig Born in Palma to protest against the bull-run in Fornalutx and to demand its "definitive abolition".

There hasn't been a bull-run since 2019 because of the pandemic. A feature of the village's fiestas, it is scheduled for this coming Wednesday. Animal-rights party Progreso en Verde, who organised the protest, said that the return of the bull-run "is a step backwards and a further error by the parties that govern Mallorca, who have not been able to put an end to a practice that thousands of people abhor".

Guillermo Amengual, the party's president stated that "it is lamentable that they continue to mistreat animals at fiestas for the amusement of a few". "After two years without it being staged, it was time to put an end to the Fornalutx correbou and move towards a society respectful of animals. It is shameful that a town hall continues to defend an event in which animals are mistreated."

He accused PSOE, Més and Podemos of "major cowardice" in having done nothing to ensure definitive abolition of the bull-run. "At the elections next May, they will pay dearly for their cowardice."