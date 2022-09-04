The National Police homicide squad are investigating the death of a British female tourist who fell from the sixth floor of a hotel in Palma on Sunday morning.

Around half nine, emergency services were called to the hotel on the Paseo Marítimo. Medics were unable to do anything other than certify the death of the 35-year-old woman.

An autopsy will be performed in the coming days, and the police have yet to clarify the circumstances, which are said to be "strange".