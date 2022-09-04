At the scene on Sunday morning. | Julio Bastida
The National Police homicide squad are investigating the death of a British female tourist who fell from the sixth floor of a hotel in Palma on Sunday morning.
At the scene on Sunday morning. | Julio Bastida
The National Police homicide squad are investigating the death of a British female tourist who fell from the sixth floor of a hotel in Palma on Sunday morning.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.