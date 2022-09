On Friday, the Guardia Civil arrested the driver of a Ford Fiesta who had caused an accident on the Inca motorway on Thursday morning.

A traffic camera recorded what happened. The Fiesta was being driven at high speed and collided with another car. The impact caused the other car to be thrown several metres and to overturn - the driver of this car was taken to Son Espases Hospital.

The driver of the Fiesta abandoned the car and fled the scene. He was arrested the following day and tested positive for drugs.