Fight on the train heading to Santa Maria. | Última hora
On Saturday night, there was an event in Santa Maria, which the local police say that they only found out about through social media. No security had been arranged, and the police - overwhelmed by calls of complaint - were unable to do a great deal to cope with the apparent vandalism, fights and street drinking.
1 comment
Looks like the local youth (if they were locals) are starting to behave like their northern european counterparts.