Sailboat sinks in Mallorca

The Kalyma on Monday. | Michel's

06/09/2022
A sailboat, the Kalyma, sank in Puerto Andratx on Monday morning. The boat, covered by tarpaulin as it was being painted, was anchored at a buoy when it sank for reasons that have not yet been clarified. There was no one on board at the time.

Containment barriers were placed around the boat to prevent any spillage during efforts to refloat it.