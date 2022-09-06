A sailboat, the Kalyma, sank in Puerto Andratx on Monday morning. The boat, covered by tarpaulin as it was being painted, was anchored at a buoy when it sank for reasons that have not yet been clarified. There was no one on board at the time.
A sailboat, the Kalyma, sank in Puerto Andratx on Monday morning. The boat, covered by tarpaulin as it was being painted, was anchored at a buoy when it sank for reasons that have not yet been clarified. There was no one on board at the time.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.