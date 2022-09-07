The Guardia Civil are taking action against an 18-year-old who filed a police report saying that he had been kidnapped as an excuse for his partner after returning home late from a popular local night-spot in Arenal.

The youth said that he had been "taken by force" by four armed men and pushed into a car. He had been freed later. But when he told his partner she insisted that he inform the police who made out a report and started a man-hunt.

Hours later he was summoned to police headquarters again and he came clean stating that his partner would have been very angry if he hadn´t thought of a good excuse for returning home late. His excuse has now got him into big trouble.