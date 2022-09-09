Fifty-one-year-old German Lars Plötner was one of two people who died on Thursday after being struck by lightning in Cala Mesquida (Capdepera). He was on holiday with his wife in Canyamel. They were on their honeymoon, having been married just eight days before. His wife was in shock and was given assistance by psychologists from the 112 emergency service.

Medics fought for forty minutes to try and save Lars. In the case of Daniel Markus Wieser, a 65-year-old Swiss man, he was killed instantly. A metal chain that he was wearing totally melted. He and his wife were on holiday in a villa in Sant Llorenç and were celebrating his recent retirement.