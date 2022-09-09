The body of one of the two shielded by beach furniture. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Capdepera09/09/2022 08:08
Fifty-one-year-old German Lars Plötner was one of two people who died on Thursday after being struck by lightning in Cala Mesquida (Capdepera). He was on holiday with his wife in Canyamel. They were on their honeymoon, having been married just eight days before. His wife was in shock and was given assistance by psychologists from the 112 emergency service.
