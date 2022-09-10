Just after 10am (UK time) on Saturday, the proclamation was read out: Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now Charles III. This followed the formal announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II by the Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt.

Six former prime ministers were among those who were present for this historic ceremony - John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson. In the Throne Room, the King said: "To all of us as a family, as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is a part, my mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service. My mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life."

He then spoke of his responsibilities: "I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world."

Having paid tribute to Camilla, the Queen Consort, the King took the oath of security to the Church of Scotland. Soon after, the public proclamation of the accession of the new King was read out from the balcony of the palace by the Garter King of Arms: "Three cheers for His Majesty the King."