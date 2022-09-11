A study by researchers at the University of the Balearic Islands indicates that Alcudia and Buger have the highest densities of holiday rental accommodation places (beds) in Mallorca.

'The Islands Touristised' by Maria Antònia Martínez Caldentey and Ivan Murray of the geography department's sustainability and territory research group shows that in Alcudia there are 114 places per square kilometre but that Buger, a far smaller municipality, has the highest density - 204 places.

Eight municipalities are in a range of 47 to 113 places - Santanyi, Son Servera, Capdepera, Santa Margalida, Muro, Pollensa, Sa Pobla and Soller. In the case of Pollensa, there were 3,023 holiday rental properties in 2021, the highest number in Mallorca and the Balearics.

Pollensa has historically had a high number of these properties, and this number has been increasing. There was a 16.9% rise last year, the greatest increase in the whole of Spain. A quarter of all dwellings in Pollensa are registered holiday rentals. The density of places is lower than in Alcudia because Alcudia's land area is only 40% of Pollensa's.

In Palma, Calvia and Andratx, the densities are between 23 and 46 places per square kilometre. The municipality in the Balearics with the highest density of all is Ibiza with 205 places. But the land area of the Ibiza municipality is only 11.14 square kilometres. Pollensa's is 151.6, while Buger's is 8.3.