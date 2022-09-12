British television personality, Selina Scott, who owned a home on the island for many years, has been asked by former Spanish monarch, King Juan Carlos of Spain, to help save his honour at the High Court in London.

According to reports in the Spanish and British media, the monarch who now lives in the Gulf States, wants the broadcaster to give a character reference for him to the High Court in London, where he’s being sued for damages by his former mistress, the German socialite Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, 58.

Selina Scott interviewed King Juan Carlos on Mallorca in the early 1990s. At the time she was the first foreign journalist to be given a full interview by the monarch.

According to the Daily Mail, King Juan Carlos, 84, hopes that Selina, who was a newsreader on ITV’s News At Ten before she was poached by the BBC to launch Breakfast Time, will do the same for him as Kate Moss did for Johnny Depp when she defended the Hollywood star during his highly acrimonious court battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Selina Scott owned a home in the Andratx area of the island for many years but it is unclear whether she still owns a property on the island.