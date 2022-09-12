Archive image of former king, Juan Carlos, and the Queen Mother, Sofia, during a sitting of Spain's Congress. | Efe
Madrid12/09/2022 18:43
Spain's former king, Juan Carlos, will attend next Monday's funeral of Queen Elizabeth. The Royal Household says that it received an invitation on Sunday for King Felipe and Queen Letizia and also for the ex-king and the Queen Mother, Sofia. It adds that the decision to attend is a "personal" one taken by Juan Carlos and Sofia.
