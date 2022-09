You name it, King Charles III has visited most countries in the world, but when it comes for holidays and not ceremonial duty, Mallorca is apparently the third most popular destination for him and many members of the royal family.

According to Town & Country magazine, Mallorca is third to Mustique, Saint Vincent and Botswana and is followed by Nevis, Norfolk, The Bahamas, Corfu, Klosters, Isles of Scilly and The Scottish Highlands.

Who knows, perhaps Mallorca will get a royal visit with King Charles following in the footsteps of his later mother.

Both of his sons have been to Mallorca for a number of holidays as have his two brothers and other members of the royal family.

Sarah Ferguson stayed at one of Sir Richard Branson’s luxury villas on his Son Bunyola estate, which is being renovated into a luxury hotel and is due to open next June, while the late Lady Di stayed at Branson’s La Residencia Hotel in Deya - which he has since sold.