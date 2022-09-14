The Spanish Minister of Health, Carolina Darias said today that the obligatory use of face masks on public transport will be maintained until the experts say otherwise.

The minister said that all the measures taken during the coronavirus pandemic were taken on the advice from the “experts” who have advised, and continue to advise, the Ministry and the autonomous communities.

“We are in a good epidemiological situation due to the management carried out by the government together with the autonomous communities. Throughout the pandemic, the proposals of the experts have been key, and all the measures have been agreed and approved on the basis of co-governance,” Darias said.

The minister recalled that the use of masks is currently obligatory on public transport due to the “high concentration of people in very small spaces and without adequate ventilation”.

“We ask you to follow what the experts, who have been key throughout the pandemic,” said Darias.